Cat Cuddles: 6 cat breeds who like curls and cuddles

Did you know that these six cat breeds love to cuddle?

While cats are often misunderstood to be cold, they actually have little cuddlers hidden in them. Many love to jump onto the bed, couch or the pet parents lap and cuddle right away. Here are six cat breeds who are known for their cuddles and soft-hearted nature.

Ragdoll

These off whitish cats with a layer of dark shaded black to grey fur on the body edges emit a very royal look. They are known for their playful nature and have a name for being famously floppy. They are gentle, calm and may stick to you like a shadow… even in the bathrooms! But on rainy days when neither can go out and you put on a movie or a series with some coke and pop-corn and settle on the couch, you would definitely have to make room for a furry plus one.

Maine Coon

If you spot a Maine Coon, we bet you would stop all your work and keep staring at this beautiful breed. These large cats come in various colours like grey and beige but one thing that is common, no matter their colours, is that they grow up to be giant cats, always looking forward for a warm cuddle. They are affectionate and love to spend a good few hours every day cuddling and getting pets.