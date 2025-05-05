Cat Cuddles: 6 cat breeds who like curls and cuddles

Finding the perfect companions to become stress free and cuddle with whenever you feel lonely or low? Here are six breeds for cat-loving humans to bring home, who would offer endless love and cuddles… and some comic naughtiness too. Are you ready to leave your lonely days behind and embrace these cuddle bugs?
While cats are often misunderstood to be cold, they actually have little cuddlers hidden in them. Many love to jump onto the bed, couch or the pet parents lap and cuddle right away. Here are six cat breeds who are known for their cuddles and soft-hearted nature.
Ragdoll
These off whitish cats with a layer of dark shaded black to grey fur on the body edges emit a very royal look. They are known for their playful nature and have a name for being famously floppy. They are gentle, calm and may stick to you like a shadow… even in the bathrooms! But on rainy days when neither can go out and you put on a movie or a series with some coke and pop-corn and settle on the couch, you would definitely have to make room for a furry plus one.
Maine Coon
If you spot a Maine Coon, we bet you would stop all your work and keep staring at this beautiful breed. These large cats come in various colours like grey and beige but one thing that is common, no matter their colours, is that they grow up to be giant cats, always looking forward for a warm cuddle. They are affectionate and love to spend a good few hours every day cuddling and getting pets.
Birman
Attractive blue eyes, thick, bushy and fluffy tails and a coat which feels like the softest fur, is how you can identify a Birman cat. These are comparatively on the quieter side in the cat kingdom and love to stay in peace with their human companions. They are known to bond fast and well with humans and of course cannot resist a good opportunity to cuddle.
Scottish Fold
Sweet, cute and baby-like looks best describes a Scottish Fold. Interestingly, they are so called because of folded ears which have come about due to gene mutation over the years. They are calm in nature and behave as if they have been neglected for hours even if you just look away for 5 minutes. Demanding attention, with cute face features they define the phrase ‘cuddle balls’.
Sphynx
Often marginalized due to their hairless looks, the Sphynx cat is one of the most underestimated breeds. But they elicit royalty and become a status symbol for many. These cats often seek warmth by cuddling up to their owners and humans. This is also because they lack the extra layer of fur which often keeps other cats warm and snug. Sphynx are friendly and social cats who love a pet or two, any time of the day or night.
Siamese
If you feel lonely and want someone to constantly converse with, then you can be best friends with the Asian-origin Siamese cat. They are known to be very vocal about everything. Their meows and purrs express their likes and dislikes quickly. They love being near their owners and humans and are perfect cuddle companions.