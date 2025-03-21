From the Czechoslovakian Wolfdog to Samoyed, here are some of the most expensive dog breeds around the world

Do you want to reach home and have a fluffy cloud run over to you for some cuddles and pets? Well the fluffier they are, the premium they might be on the pockets. With the recent reports of a Bangalore man purchasing a wolfdog at Rs 50 crore comes an eye opener for all dog lovers for the kind of financial stash they might need to keep to get one of their best friend’s home. Here’ a look at some of the most expensive dog breeds around the world.
What are the world’s most expensive dogs and how much are they priced at?
Keeping a dog is an expensive affair. Firstly it means purchasing the dog, then doing up their space in the house with comfortable beds, toys etc.; keeping up with their individual dietary requirement which varies from breed to breed depending on their medical condition as well; and of course grooming. The more premium in terms of the breed the dog is, the more expensive is their upkeep. But today, let’s examine the top five most expensive dog breeds in the world to look out for.
Chow chow
The fluffy cuddlebug Chow Chow is one of the rare breeds of dog in the world. Originally found in China, the Chow Chow is now, although rarely, but seen in many other parts of the world. These dogs have a frowning face with pug-like wrinkles that close over the eyes at times and very fluffy but small tail. While a pup may cost around Rs 9 lakhs (approx.) approximately, the actual finances of keeping a Chow Chow are way higher when the maintenance cost is added to it. However, anyone wanting to take in a Chow Chow must be aware of the several health issues that come along with them, some of which include improper thyroid functions, eye problems, dysplasia and more. Also, they are a hard-to-train dog but once that barrier is overcome they make for excellent guard dogs.
Lowchen
With very low numbers remaining on the face of Earth, the lowchen dog is one of the most expensive dogs to acquire. The breed was almost on the verge of extinction in the early 1970s; however thankful conservation efforts have helped in upping their numbers to a significant sum. However. They still seem to remain rare in sightings and thus expensive. However, with an average lifespan of around 15 years, an approximate investment of above 10 lakhs (approx.) is a good one on this breed.
Samoyed
Easily mistaken as a large Pomeranian, the Samoyed is actually a breed from the cold lands of Siberia. It is named after the community of people who thrive there and has for decades helped them in pulling sledges and guarding reindeers thus proving again that why dog is man’s best friend. These extremely utilitarian dogs are very easy to gel with, fluffy as a cloud and white as milk. While Samoyed is bred in many parts of the world and some may come real cheap, it is advisable to keep track of the who one is purchasing them from. A well bred Samoyed can go as high as Rs 12 lakhs (approx).
Czechoslovakian wolfdog
Coming to the wolfdog that sparked news in India, the Czechoslovakian wolfdog is a descendent from the lineage of German Shepherds. However the two are different breeds since the wolfdog is a result of German shepherd and wolf cross which took place somewhere around the 1950s. These dogs are very rare and can only be acquired from Czechoslovakia. With wolf genes in them, they have an unmatched wolf-like stamina and their pack mentality along with the intelligence of a GS. This makes the wolfdog one of the rarest yet loyal and dependable dogs which come around Rs 43 lakhs (approx.) on the pockets.
Tibetan Mastiff
The massive Tibetan Mastiff which are usually found in China and Nepal is probably the most expensive dog breed available in the world. Their massive build which can go up to over 72 kgs (approx.) were initially kept as guard dogs against wild animals. In fact, the Mastiff’s unusual appearance with a heavy many around its neck almost gives it a lion like look. Because of its strikingly elegant, regal and fiercely loyal reputation it is now seen as a status symbol. Prices for a Mastiff can go well beyond Rs 1 crore (approx.)