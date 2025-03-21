From the Czechoslovakian Wolfdog to Samoyed, here are some of the most expensive dog breeds around the world

Chow chow

The fluffy cuddlebug Chow Chow is one of the rare breeds of dog in the world. Originally found in China, the Chow Chow is now, although rarely, but seen in many other parts of the world. These dogs have a frowning face with pug-like wrinkles that close over the eyes at times and very fluffy but small tail. While a pup may cost around Rs 9 lakhs (approx.) approximately, the actual finances of keeping a Chow Chow are way higher when the maintenance cost is added to it. However, anyone wanting to take in a Chow Chow must be aware of the several health issues that come along with them, some of which include improper thyroid functions, eye problems, dysplasia and more. Also, they are a hard-to-train dog but once that barrier is overcome they make for excellent guard dogs.

Lowchen

With very low numbers remaining on the face of Earth, the lowchen dog is one of the most expensive dogs to acquire. The breed was almost on the verge of extinction in the early 1970s; however thankful conservation efforts have helped in upping their numbers to a significant sum. However. They still seem to remain rare in sightings and thus expensive. However, with an average lifespan of around 15 years, an approximate investment of above 10 lakhs (approx.) is a good one on this breed.