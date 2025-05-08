Mother’s Day 2025: Mom-isms you can love, hate, but cannot ignore!

“I told you so…”

Every time you try to open cola bottle standing too close to the dining table or the kitchen and being extra careful of the fizz and you get a quick warning from your moms about the same. After being extremely confident that nothing can go wrong, when the fizz bursts out of the bottle spilling over her newly spread table cloth or creating a pool on the kitchen floor comes the sharp snap – “I told you so…” . Moreover, interestingly, now even words may not come out, it’s that fierce look which is enough for you to start making your puppy face. Of course, you are handed over the mop and bucket to clean the mess!

“If you’re going to live under my roof, you’ll follow my rules.”

How many times have you pleaded with your mom to allow you a night out or a night party with friends only to hear a constant and firm No? So many times, even after the proposal being rejected, you try your heart and soul for the last time (which stretches to be multiple last times) in case you can successfully strike a deal for a night out. But then comes the statement you absolutely don’t want to hear - “If you’re going to live under my roof, you’ll follow my rules.” Can there be any other statement topping it? With a disappointed face, which signifies an end of conversation mode, you head towards your room.