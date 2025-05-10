Task Masking: How do you recognise and address it at work?

There are several ways of spotting task masking. Some of them are:

· When an employee is suddenly attending a lot of meetings, even ones they are not required to and in their daily quota of work, they are writing off attending meetings as their work done instead of doing something that is actually fruitful and shows results; it is a sign of task masking.

· Every employee has a to-do list of work ranging from high priority ones to low-priority ones. When someone is seen doing all the low-priority jobs first and neglecting the pressing issues, that means they are just pretending to be busy with work without actually focusing on ones that would yield results.

· If a person starts showing avoidance towards certain tasks or activities, is usually missing from important meetings or get-togethers and is always appearing very busy.

· A person usually never gives measurable updates about the work that they are doing on their own. And if asked their responses are very vague in nature including ‘I’m looking into it’ or ‘on it’ etc.

· Excessive digital presence which is ultimately not leading to the growth of the individual or the team as a whole.

· Constantly seen laying out ways to get the work done, without actually getting the work done is another prime sign of recognising task masking.