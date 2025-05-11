Mother’s Day 2025 : How a simple letter sparked a global celebration of moms

How did Mother’s Day begin?

The modern version of Mother’s Day has surprisingly heartfelt—and humble—origins. While ancient Greeks and Romans had spring festivals honouring mother goddesses like Rhea and Cybele, and the UK’s ‘Mothering Sunday’ (linked to church visits) dates back to the 16th century, what we now celebrate as Mother’s Day truly began in the United States.

Enter Anna Jarvis, a woman from West Virginia who, in 1908, organised a memorial service for her mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis—a social activist and wartime caregiver. Anna’s mission? To create a formal holiday that recognises the quiet, often unseen sacrifices of mothers everywhere. She wrote letters. She petitioned politicians. She nagged editors. And in 1914, U.S. President Woodrow Wilson officially declared the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day—a national day to honour mothers. It caught on like wildfire, spreading to Canada, Australia, India, and eventually around the globe.