Mother’s Day 2025: Smart financial lessons we learn from our moms

Everyday budgeting was a daily life skill at home: Long before budgeting apps and digital trackers became the norm, mothers were the ones keeping a close eye on monthly expenses. They juggled ledgers, rationed groceries, and balanced school fees, bills, and the occasional treat, all without any formal training. Their goal was always to make every rupee count while ensuring that the family’s needs were met.

Emergency savings were always part of the plan: Whether it is hidden envelopes, gold jewellery tucked away, or fixed deposits saved for those "just in case" moments, mothers have a knack for building safety nets. This instinctive approach to saving for emergencies aligns perfectly with today’s financial planning principles, which emphasise the importance of having contingency funds ready for life’s unexpected twists and turns.