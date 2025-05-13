Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration mass: What to expect on May 18 in Vatican City

Formerly known as Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, Pope Leo XIV was elected on May 8 after a conclave of cardinals. The 69-year-old church leader holds dual citizenship in the United States and Peru and previously headed the Vatican’s Discastery for Bishops. His election represents a notable shift in the Church’s global profile, bringing North and South American representation to the heart of the Catholic world

The Mass will begin with a quiet but powerful gesture: Pope Leo XIV’s visit to St Peter’s tomb, a tradition that honours the foundational legacy of the Church. This is followed by the public portion of the liturgy in St Peter’s Square, expected to last around two hours.