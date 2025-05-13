Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration mass: What to expect on May 18 in Vatican City

History will be made this weekend as Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born Pontiff, officially begins his papacy with an inaugural Mass at St Peter’s Square, Vatican City. The ceremony, set for Saturday, May 18, at 10:00 AM, marks the formal commencement of his role as the 267th Pope and Bishop of Rome.
Formerly known as Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, Pope Leo XIV was elected on May 8 after a conclave of cardinals. The 69-year-old church leader holds dual citizenship in the United States and Peru and previously headed the Vatican’s Discastery for Bishops. His election represents a notable shift in the Church’s global profile, bringing North and South American representation to the heart of the Catholic world
The Mass will begin with a quiet but powerful gesture: Pope Leo XIV’s visit to St Peter’s tomb, a tradition that honours the foundational legacy of the Church. This is followed by the public portion of the liturgy in St Peter’s Square, expected to last around two hours.
Two key symbols of the papal office will be presented:
The Fisherman’s Ring, symbolising the Pope’s role as a successor to St Peter
The Pallium, a woolen stole that represents pastoral care and unity with bishops
These rituals formally seal his position as the leader of the worldwide Catholic Church. The event is expected to draw a vast international crowd, including heads of state and prominent religious leaders. In a nod to the longstanding relationship between the Vatican and the British monarchy, Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, will attend on behalf of King Charles III.
Millions more will tune in via global broadcasts, reflecting the wide-reaching interests in this new chapter for the Church. Pope Leo XIV has already made his vision clear. In his first public remarks from the Vatican balcony, he made a direct appeal to world leaders, saying ‘No more war.’ His words, delivered just after a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, underscored his commitment to peace and diplomacy.
As the Church prepares to welcome Pope Leo XIV in a ceremony rich with tradition and symbolism, the inauguration promises to be not only a religious milestone, but a moment of global resonance.