Miss Universe Karnataka makes grand debut in Bengaluru

Bengaluru witnessed a dazzling spectacle as the Miss Universe Karnataka pageant made its magnificent debut at the King’s Court, Palace Grounds. Curated and organised by State Director and renowned Queen Maker Nandini Nagaraj, the event set new benchmarks for elegance and empowerment in the region.

Vaamshi Udhay becomes Miss Universe Karnataka 2025

The grand occasion,sponsored by Shakti Group MD Venkatesh Tatuskar with Tara Decors by Deevan Paul as associate partner, brought together 27 talented contestants from across Karnataka. These aspiring beauty queens showcased their beauty, confidence and charisma through three spectacular rounds: Ethnic Wear featuring Rohan Pariyar designs and Sudha Fashions jewellery; Resort Wear celebrating contemporary style; and Evening Gown styled by acclaimed designer Chandan Gowda.

After a fierce and graceful display of talent Vaamshi Udhay was crowned Miss Universe Karnataka 2025. Asmita Chowdhury earned the title of the first runner-up and Lekana Hegde was named the second runner-up. The distinguished jury panel included Nikhil Anand, National Director Miss Universe India; Rhea Singha, Miss Universe India 2024; Amjad Khan, Director – Franchise Operations Miss Universe India; and Avani Kakekochhi, Miss Universe Karnataka 2024.

Vaamshi Udhay will now proudly represent Karnataka at the Miss Universe India National Pageant, carrying the aspirations of the state to the national stage. This inaugural edition has been a resounding success promising a bright future for the pageant.