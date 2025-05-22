How branding shapes cultural memory

Branding, at its core, is the art of creating associations. But beyond market positioning or consumer loyalty, it becomes a vessel for memory. Consider how generations in Britain remember the "Beanz Meanz Heinz" campaign or how India holds on to the “Utterly Butterly Delicious” Amul girl. These aren’t merely marketing strategies — they’re cultural artefacts that reflect societal moods, values, and transitions.

What branding does particularly well is distil a time and place into a recognisable visual or auditory cue. The typography of a vintage airline poster, the pastel tones of a 1950s soda bottle, or the jingle that aired during Sunday morning cartoons — all serve as triggers that transport us back. As societies evolve, branding becomes a breadcrumb trail of their economic, political and emotional landscapes.