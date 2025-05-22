Why scientists say influencers are fuelling the rise in shark attacks

Published in the journal Frontiers in Conservation, a study looked into 74 shark bite incidents in French Polynesia and discovered that 5 per cent of these bites happened after humans engaged in behaviours that sharks perceive as threatening. Interestingly, these bites were categorised as defensive rather than aggressive.

Lead researcher Professor Eric Clua from PSL University in France attributes this worrying trend to influencers who poke, grab, or cling to sharks for the sake of social media fame. “I don’t encourage, as many influencers do on social networks, [people] to cling to a shark’s dorsal fin or stroke it, under the pretext of proving that they are harmless,” he was quoted as saying.