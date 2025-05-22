Why scientists say influencers are fuelling the rise in shark attacks

A fresh wave of research is suggesting that your favourite ocean influencers might actually be causing more harm than good. Scientists are now pointing fingers at these social media stars for promoting risky behaviour around wild marine life, especially sharks, which has led to an increase in attacks around the globe.
Published in the journal Frontiers in Conservation, a study looked into 74 shark bite incidents in French Polynesia and discovered that 5 per cent of these bites happened after humans engaged in behaviours that sharks perceive as threatening. Interestingly, these bites were categorised as defensive rather than aggressive.
Lead researcher Professor Eric Clua from PSL University in France attributes this worrying trend to influencers who poke, grab, or cling to sharks for the sake of social media fame. “I don’t encourage, as many influencers do on social networks, [people] to cling to a shark’s dorsal fin or stroke it, under the pretext of proving that they are harmless,” he was quoted as saying.
By utilising the Shark Attack Files, a global database that has records dating back to the 1800s, researchers found over 300 similar incidents that matched the defensive bite pattern.
Talking to the media, Eric also highlighted a significant gap in public understanding. He explained that while most people can easily differentiate between dog breeds like a Yorkshire terrier and a pit bull, they often struggle to tell apart different shark species such as the blacktip reef shark and the bull shark. He also pointed out that dogs cause over 10,000 human deaths annually, whereas sharks are responsible for fewer than 10.
Despite the viral posts from influencers like Taylor Cunningham and celebrities such as Zac Efron and Ciara, scientists are cautioning against using sharks as props for selfies. They caution that treating wild animals like Instagram props not only invites danger but also undermines years of conservation efforts. The message is clear: likes aren’t worth the bite.