Mogra: The fragrant emblem of love in India

Its significance can be traced back to ancient mythology and religious traditions. In Hindu lore, mogra is considered sacred and is often offered to deities such as Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, symbolising divine love and marital harmony. The flower is also closely linked to the romantic tales of Lord Krishna and Radha, where it features prominently in garlands exchanged as expressions of affection and longing.

Beyond mythology, mogra has flourished in Indian literature, poetry, and music. It is frequently used as a poetic symbol for beauty, desire, and the beloved. Urdu poets like Mir and Ghalib often referenced jasmine in their verses to convey deep emotional yearning and romantic intensity. In Indian classical dance and song, the flower is a recurring motif, enhancing narratives of love and separation.