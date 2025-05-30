Here’s why PETA believes World Milk Day should be renamed

PETA argues that the term “milk” sugarcoats the reality of dairy production. Elisa Allen, PETA’s Vice President of Programmes, wrote that the current name makes milk seem “harmless and friendly.”

Instead, the organisation wants to emphasise that milk is a bodily secretion produced by cows, specifically for their calves, not for human consumption.

“We’d like to propose a rebrand… to make clear what the white stuff from a cow really is,” Allen wrote in the letter. “Cows don’t make milk because they’re cows, but because they are mothers. Milk is meant for baby cows and bulls not for humans.”