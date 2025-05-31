As cricket fades for some, desserts and designer moments take the spotlight

The boys in yellow might be out, but the cricket madness continues.
With the hopes of another title dashed, the iconic Yellow Army must now watch from the sidelines. As the playoffs unfold, CSK supporters find themselves backing one of the remaining contenders, even if their team is no longer in the fight.
For the non-cricket peeps, it’s the usual—being left out of conversations at parties. A friend of mine recently admitted that she started watching cricket just to understand what people are talking about at events. It’s either that or you’re stuck talking about the weather.
And to beat the heat, I was invited to check out a new dessert spot, Yura, Artisanal Scoops at ITC Grand Chola. A haven for gelato and sorbet lovers, I found out that yura means “a beautiful dream,” capturing the essence of what a gelato should be: a dreamy escape.
The extremely Instagrammable space had us all with our phones out, clicking away. I lost track of the number of pictures and videos I took. And then the tasting ensued. It was so hard to pick a favourite. But in the end, I would say it was a tie between the French raspberry and Sicilian pistachio — but the classic chocolate always holds a place in my heart.
Fashionista 2025 was a fun event at Amirtha Aviation College, with Anitha Sampath, TV personality and actor, as the guest of honour. She took a tour of the campus ahead of the main event and was impressed by the infrastructure, particularly the mini aircraft and the realistic airport setup.
Students dressed in cabin crew uniforms made a grand entrance by stepping out of the model aircraft and walking the runway (pun intended). Joining Anitha on the judging panel was the beauty queen, Amruth.
Another announcement this week was Sabari M from Chennai bringing home the title of Mister Heritage 2025 in the Philippines. The press meet was a buzzing affair, with this victory signifying India’s growing presence on the global stage of beauty and talent. Sabari also earned himself an impressive array of subtitles, and we look forward to what the future holds for him.