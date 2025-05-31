As cricket fades for some, desserts and designer moments take the spotlight

For the non-cricket peeps, it’s the usual—being left out of conversations at parties. A friend of mine recently admitted that she started watching cricket just to understand what people are talking about at events. It’s either that or you’re stuck talking about the weather.

And to beat the heat, I was invited to check out a new dessert spot, Yura, Artisanal Scoops at ITC Grand Chola. A haven for gelato and sorbet lovers, I found out that yura means “a beautiful dream,” capturing the essence of what a gelato should be: a dreamy escape.

The extremely Instagrammable space had us all with our phones out, clicking away. I lost track of the number of pictures and videos I took. And then the tasting ensued. It was so hard to pick a favourite. But in the end, I would say it was a tie between the French raspberry and Sicilian pistachio — but the classic chocolate always holds a place in my heart.