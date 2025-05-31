Sonia Gupta crowned India’s first SuperChef at national finale in Bhopal

The contest saw thousands of entries from across the country, with finalists judged by industry stalwarts — Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef & Author Nita Mehta, and senior journalist and food critic Amin Ali. While Sonia has made her mark as a pioneer of eggless, healthy baking through her platform AnybodyCanBake, her SuperChef win came not from a cake, but a carefully curated savoury dish that demonstrated her evolved palate and cross-cuisine skills. “Cooking is an art I wanted to reconnect with,” Sonia said. “This journey was about pushing past comfort zones and rediscovering the joy of creative cooking.” Her road to the finale began on March 9 with a city-level submission. After winning the SuperChef Maharashtra title on May 2, she secured her spot in the national top six. At the finale, she wowed the judges with her clean presentation, nutritional awareness, and refined flavour balance, earning her the historic title.

SuperChef India 2025 aimed to spotlight India’s regional cuisines and empower everyday cooks to share their stories through food. Contest criteria included innovation, ingredient knowledge, and personal narrative — all areas where Sonia’s entry shone. Behind her win lies a deeper story. Through AnybodyCanBake, launched in 2017, Sonia has trained over 10,000 students, mainly women, helping many launch successful home baking businesses. Her beginner-friendly, 100% eggless, and India-centric courses have made baking more accessible and profitable. “Baking connects you with yourself. Cooking connects you with others,” Sonia reflected. “Winning this title proves that food, in any form, speaks a universal language.”