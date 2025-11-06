When Chennai dressed up, rain or shine

The rains may have tried to steal the spotlight, but Chennai knows how to turn even a downpour into a mood. People showed up in true city style—balancing umbrellas, dodging puddles, and laughing through the drizzle. We’re veterans when it comes to braving the weather here; plans don’t get cancelled, they just get a little rain-kissed.

The week the city danced through the drizzle

And that’s exactly the energy that carried into Sip, See & Style, an afternoon at VOH, where Shweta Mahtani and Vimmi Deepak invited guests to experience some statement eyewear. For once, shades weren’t the ‘add-on’ but the ‘main event’, as the ladies had the best time trying on frames while hyping each other up. The chatter carried on, and everyone walked out with a smile—and a new pair of sunnies (or two).