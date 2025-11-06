society

When Chennai dressed up, rain or shine

From rain-soaked afternoons to festive nights, the city’s social scene was buzzing with style and laughter
Vimmi, Paloma, and Shweta
The rains may have tried to steal the spotlight, but Chennai knows how to turn even a downpour into a mood. People showed up in true city style—balancing umbrellas, dodging puddles, and laughing through the drizzle. We’re veterans when it comes to braving the weather here; plans don’t get cancelled, they just get a little rain-kissed.

The week the city danced through the drizzle

And that’s exactly the energy that carried into Sip, See & Style, an afternoon at VOH, where Shweta Mahtani and Vimmi Deepak invited guests to experience some statement eyewear. For once, shades weren’t the ‘add-on’ but the ‘main event’, as the ladies had the best time trying on frames while hyping each other up. The chatter carried on, and everyone walked out with a smile—and a new pair of sunnies (or two).

Shreya

Meanwhile, NV Lands launched their new project, Classic City at Palladam, with a full-on celebration at the Kongunadu Deepavali Festival 2025. The venue was buzzing with music and food stalls, but the real showstopper of the night? Andrea Jeremiah. She had the crowd completely hooked, belting out hit after hit. Comedian Madurai Muthu kept the laughs rolling, and of course, guests tucked into traditional favourites and festive treats—because no Kongunadu fest is complete without food.

And speaking of festivals, it feels like we’re jumping straight from Deepavali into Christmas. Yup, the Yuletide vibes are officially here, and with it begins what’s sure to be a string of cake-mixing ceremonies. Kichees Baked Delights in Nungambakkam kicked off the season with a fruit-mixing celebration for their second anniversary. Between laughs, festive tunes, and sweet treats, the bakery was buzzing with good vibes—making it the perfect start to Chennai’s holiday season.

MP Dr Thamizhachi Thangapandian

This week also saw FICCI Flo Chennai hosting Thamizhachi Thangapandian for their milestone event, Voice of the People, celebrating women’s empowerment, education, and sustainable livelihoods. The session sparked inspiring conversations on creating opportunities, uplifting communities, and amplifying women’s voices across Chennai and beyond.

Paloma Rao
