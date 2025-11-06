When Chennai turned up the sparkle

The city didn’t just celebrate this week — it exploded into a riot of lights, laughter, and laddoos. From endless card parties to late-night dancing, it felt like the entire place hit festive overdrive, leaving most of us still trying to figure out what day it is. For many, it was the perfect whirlwind of food, family, and friends. And now, as the last sparkler fades, it’s time to dig out those sneakers and crawl back to our workouts — yes, even if our bodies are still running on gulab jamuns and two hours of sleep.

A week that glowed brighter than ever

So, it only makes sense to start with a dose of sports and fitness, with the launch of ADK Sports & Gaming and Paw Gamers Park — a one-of-a-kind destination where fitness meets fun and gaming gets a major upgrade. Inaugurated by actor Sathish, the event drew excited families, young gamers, and fitness lovers. The space promises something for everyone, whether you’re looking to break a sweat, beat your high score, or just hang out with friends — furry ones included.