When Chennai turned up the sparkle

The city didn’t just celebrate this week — it exploded into a riot of lights, laughter, and laddoos. From endless card parties to late-night dancing, it felt like the entire place hit festive overdrive, leaving most of us still trying to figure out what day it is. For many, it was the perfect whirlwind of food, family, and friends. And now, as the last sparkler fades, it’s time to dig out those sneakers and crawl back to our workouts — yes, even if our bodies are still running on gulab jamuns and two hours of sleep.
So, it only makes sense to start with a dose of sports and fitness, with the launch of ADK Sports & Gaming and Paw Gamers Park — a one-of-a-kind destination where fitness meets fun and gaming gets a major upgrade. Inaugurated by actor Sathish, the event drew excited families, young gamers, and fitness lovers. The space promises something for everyone, whether you’re looking to break a sweat, beat your high score, or just hang out with friends — furry ones included.
Elsewhere, the city kicked off the festive season in serious style with Euphoria 2025, a dazzling event that blended fashion, music, theatre, and art. The runway saw Bollywood star Dino Morea turning heads, while the showcase curated by Prasad Bidapa added an extra touch of glamour.
It was also a milestone moment for Vurve Salon as they celebrated 10 years in style with an anniversary gala. The evening was a perfect mix of nostalgia, gratitude, and high-energy fun, as patrons, team members, partners, and long-time well-wishers came together to toast a decade of beauty, bold moves, and brand-building.
The week wrapped up with the launch of twin stores — Jazz Dates & Nuts and Jazz Fashion Jewellery — two distinct yet complementary experiences housed under one roof in Thoraipakkam. Blending wellness and self-expression, the space offers everything from premium health-focused treats to bold, trend-forward jewellery. The celebration drew familiar faces from the film and television world, including Rekha Harris, Janani, Krithika Laddu, Arthi Ganesh, and Krithika Annamalai, who joined in the launch festivities.