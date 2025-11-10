Style, sport and soundtracks kept Chennai’s social scene on overdrive

My week was a strange mix of Halloween, the WTA tournament, and a generous sprinkling of fashion. Add in the first rounds of cake mixing and whispers of Thanksgiving, and you know the festive season is in full swing.

After a three-year break, tennis fever returned in full force with the WTA 250 Chennai Open. Tennis has always been woven into Chennai’s fabric, from its historic clubs to the generations of players, so no surprise the courts were packed, fans cheered, and those who missed out had serious FOMO.