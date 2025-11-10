Style, sport and soundtracks kept Chennai’s social scene on overdrive

My week was a strange mix of Halloween, the WTA tournament, and a generous sprinkling of fashion. Add in the first rounds of cake mixing and whispers of Thanksgiving, and you know the festive season is in full swing.
After a three-year break, tennis fever returned in full force with the WTA 250 Chennai Open. Tennis has always been woven into Chennai’s fabric, from its historic clubs to the generations of players, so no surprise the courts were packed, fans cheered, and those who missed out had serious FOMO.
Midweek, I dropped by Renasci to check out their new space in KNK, a multi-brand store that’s all set to become a go-to for fashion enthusiasts. In an age where so much feels like more of the same, it’s refreshing to see a collection that stands out with its thoughtful curation. These are pieces that feel deliberate, not just trendy, for those seeking style that truly speaks for itself. Guests loved the embroidered denim jackets and oversized shirts, and metallic fusion wear. The other standouts were the statement accessories like the ear cuffs and palm cuffs.
The fashion continued but in a slightly different gear on Halloween, with popular faces going all out with their costumes. They showed off their creativity and resourcefulness. From elaborate hair and make-up to meticulously crafted props, every detail was planned to perfection, making it clear that nobody was holding back this year. Anjana Arjun hosted one with an evil villain theme, going as Bellatrix Lestrange from Harry Potter series, while her sister Aishwarya dressed as Cruella de Vil from The Hundred and One Dalmatians. Pavitra Krishnaswamy went as Chandramukhi, for which she rewatched the movie to study the character’s traits before the party. Other fab looks came from Pavitra Sagar and Bindya Talluri, the latter doing her make-up herself.