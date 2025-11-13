5 reasons why Google doesn’t want you to engage with public Wi-Fi

While the digital bloom has made life easier to a certain extent, it has also started teaching people to be aware of its flip side. Keeping all these into knowledge, here’s why Google might not want you to use Wi-Fi in public spaces.

The concept of encryption

Many of you do get message while using apps that the app is encrypted or unencrypted etc and most of the times these messages are ignored without proper understanding of the terms and their influence. Similarly, in public spaces, Wi-Fi goes unencrypted which means that the data handles by you during this time maybe easily intercepted by others. These data can vary from your password and bank credentials to private emails and cookies. Intercepting any of these may lead to you facing a device hack or financial distress.

Fake Wi-Fi networks

More often than not, we switch on the Wi-Fi option and select the username which seems very relatable. For instance if you are in a shopping mall X a Wi-Fi named X Wi-Fi might be automatically chosen. We skip the step of asking the staff what the real username is. This lets hackers set up identical yet fake username profiles. Once you choose these, you can easily walk right into their trap and all your data will become accessible by the hacker.

How much to share?

Using data in the public by using public networks, often leaves sharing apps up and running in the background. Taking advantage of this many times hackers may try to get into your shared folders, Bluetooth, information etc. This option can also be used in sending unwanted files to your devices and act as a two-way gateway.