5 reasons why Google doesn’t want you to engage with public Wi-Fi
Finding pockets of public wi-fi, especially in restaurants or places like shopping malls, and galleries isn’t new. In fact, most people jump right into it, however popular search engine Google gives you reasons why you might want to rethink your actions in this case.
Why Google wants you to give up using public Wi-Fi?
While the digital bloom has made life easier to a certain extent, it has also started teaching people to be aware of its flip side. Keeping all these into knowledge, here’s why Google might not want you to use Wi-Fi in public spaces.
The concept of encryption
Many of you do get message while using apps that the app is encrypted or unencrypted etc and most of the times these messages are ignored without proper understanding of the terms and their influence. Similarly, in public spaces, Wi-Fi goes unencrypted which means that the data handles by you during this time maybe easily intercepted by others. These data can vary from your password and bank credentials to private emails and cookies. Intercepting any of these may lead to you facing a device hack or financial distress.
Fake Wi-Fi networks
More often than not, we switch on the Wi-Fi option and select the username which seems very relatable. For instance if you are in a shopping mall X a Wi-Fi named X Wi-Fi might be automatically chosen. We skip the step of asking the staff what the real username is. This lets hackers set up identical yet fake username profiles. Once you choose these, you can easily walk right into their trap and all your data will become accessible by the hacker.
How much to share?
Using data in the public by using public networks, often leaves sharing apps up and running in the background. Taking advantage of this many times hackers may try to get into your shared folders, Bluetooth, information etc. This option can also be used in sending unwanted files to your devices and act as a two-way gateway.
Beware of network providers
Sometimes, free network providers can also keep vigilance on the usage of your data and information. They can track browsing activity, data, device information and location. Instances of selling these in exchange of high amount of money aren’t uncommon.
Know about the Man in the Middle
The Man in the Middle of the MITM is a malware attack that might redirect you to false login pages, steal session information while you are browsing and intercept and insert malicious softwares into your device.
