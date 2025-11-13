Impulse Buying: How to get out from this marketing and psychological web?

There are some simple and effective means of reducing your urge to buy more and spend more. If you start following some of these, then you might be able to control your impulse buying on time.

The Deal psychology

Whenever you look at offers which say Buy 1 Get 1, or x % off for limited time only or a special deal of the day, it triggers the buyer’s psychology and you end up buying things which you probably don’t even need. In an urgency of grabbing what’s on offer you often forget to do a price check with other places and see if the product you are buying is actually worth so much.

Take help from budgeting tools

If you have the tendency of going overboard with spending money and impulse buying things, then use a budget tracker and assign a budget to each of your requirements. This might mean X for home requirements or Y for personal requirements, etc. This was in the first few months you try to achieve the goal of sticking to the budget and later automatically you will notice that you actually purchasing below the budget. This will also make way for savings.

Wire your brain

Remember impulse buying often starts from the brain itself. Try to wire it to be content through gratitude journals, diary writing, wishlist journal etc. See if the number of items under what you want starts disappearing after a while making way for contentment and peace within yourself and erasing unnecessary desires.