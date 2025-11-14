Business ethics or boundary blurring? CEO sparks furor after firing cheating employees

American business leader Natalie Dawson, President of Cardone Ventures, has sparked a heated online debate after divulging that she fired two employees on the spot for their extramarital affairs, stating their deceitfulness was a liability to her firm’s atmosphere.

US CEO faces backlash after firing cheating employees

Appearing on The Diary of a CEO podcast with Steven Bartlett, Natalie did not shy away from her more contentious decision, explaining that she finds personal and professional ethics to be inextricably linked. "If they're going to cheat on the person they're supposed to spend the rest of their life with, do you think that they're cheating on their work? That person is a liability to the environment," she said.

Co-founder and former chief operating officer of the successful firm that scaled to $225M in revenue, Natalie reinforced the leadership obligation toward cultural "trust and accountability". She strongly considers them as "the same person that shows up to work" regardless of whether their issues stem from their private life.