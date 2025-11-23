From cake mixing to candlelit melodies, Chennai warms up to holidays in style

It was a busy week at Pullman Chennai Anna Salai, where they kicked off the festive season with a high-energy cake-mixing party. Families, friends, little ones and hotel regulars turned up, all soaking in that early Christmas buzz. The mixing began with the kids leading the fruit-and-juice splash-in with plenty of excitement. Then everyone moved outdoors for the big mix, where the hotel’s leadership team joined guests to swirl together rum, wine, nuts and everything that makes Christmas bakes worth the wait.

The weekend also saw Pullman hosting a special night for members of ALL–Accor, and it was anything but a regular candlelight concert. This one felt fresh—soulful music, soft lighting and food and drinks crafted just for the evening. Ananta, the band led by flautist Lalit Talluri, took centre stage with Delip Horner on the tabla and Martin on keys completing the trio. They opened with the haunting Bombay Theme, and from that moment on, the audience was completely hooked. Phones stayed down—an entire hour of pure bliss. Each track landed beautifully, but it was the final notes of Chaiyya Chaiyya that wrapped the night with a burst of energy.