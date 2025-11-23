From cake mixing to candlelit melodies, Chennai warms up to holidays in style

The skies may be pouring right now, but somehow the city’s already humming fa-la-la-la. You can feel it, no? That quiet little shift where umbrellas and raincoats start sharing shelf space with fairy lights and plum cake tins.
Streets are still puddled, but the mood? Very much mulled wine and mistletoe. Everyone is in prep mode—pulling their Christmas trees out, making guest lists, and suddenly kitchens smell like vanilla and spice. We continued on our cake-mixing trail, mulled wine in hand and chef’s hats on.
It was a busy week at Pullman Chennai Anna Salai, where they kicked off the festive season with a high-energy cake-mixing party. Families, friends, little ones and hotel regulars turned up, all soaking in that early Christmas buzz. The mixing began with the kids leading the fruit-and-juice splash-in with plenty of excitement. Then everyone moved outdoors for the big mix, where the hotel’s leadership team joined guests to swirl together rum, wine, nuts and everything that makes Christmas bakes worth the wait.
The weekend also saw Pullman hosting a special night for members of ALL–Accor, and it was anything but a regular candlelight concert. This one felt fresh—soulful music, soft lighting and food and drinks crafted just for the evening. Ananta, the band led by flautist Lalit Talluri, took centre stage with Delip Horner on the tabla and Martin on keys completing the trio. They opened with the haunting Bombay Theme, and from that moment on, the audience was completely hooked. Phones stayed down—an entire hour of pure bliss. Each track landed beautifully, but it was the final notes of Chaiyya Chaiyya that wrapped the night with a burst of energy.
After the concert, guests were ushered into a culinary trail designed by Chef Deepak Dangde, blending local comfort with global flair. Spicy guava pani puri shooters, custom cocktails and mocktails, and desserts like a Breton sablé topped with raspberry made for a perfect finish to a beautifully curated evening.
Infinity Group, a well-known name in luxury automotive retail, shifted gears into a whole new world with the launch of Infinity Timeless—its debut venture into luxury watch and jewellery retail. The event also marked a milestone, with Infinity Timeless now an authorised retailer for Rolex in India, drawing an excited crowd of collectors, loyalists and industry insiders. They opened their doors with a sleek, contemporary space that brings global luxury a little closer to home. The evening unfolded with hands-on interactions and plenty of time for customers to linger over the craftsmanship and stories behind each maison.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels