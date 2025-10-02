Why do tennis players wear nasal strips? Here's how they really help

Step onto a tennis court during a Grand Slam and you’ll notice the usual accessories: sweatbands, visors, compression sleeves. But every now and then, you’ll see something that looks like a Band-Aid slapped across a player’s nose. No, they didn’t just get whacked by a rogue forehand. Those are nasal strips, cheap little bits of tape that promise to make breathing easier.
They’re basically stiff adhesive bands. Stick one across the bridge of your nose, and it tugs your nostrils open a little wider. The idea: less nasal resistance, more airflow. Imagine propping open a jammed door so the air actually gets through.
Tennis is brutal on the lungs. Rallies can last forever, and if you’re grinding through hot, sticky air at the US Open or thin air in Madrid, breathing feels like a sport of its own. A nasal strip is the kind of low-tech fix athletes love. They are easy, legal, and maybe even helpful if your nose tends to clog under pressure.
Studies confirm strips open nasal passages. But in terms of raw athletic performance? Not much changes. You’re not magically sucking in Federer-level oxygen. The big benefit is comfort. If you’re congested, those few millimeters of extra space can feel huge. And honestly, the placebo effect is half the game. If you think you’re breathing easier, you probably are—at least enough to matter.
If your nose clogs when you run or play, give them a shot. They’re cheap, harmless, and might make workouts feel less miserable. Just don’t expect miracles because they’re stickers, not superpowers.
Nasal strips are proof athletes will chase any advantage, real or imagined. In tennis, when a match can hinge on one more gasp of energy in the fifth set, even a placebo taped across your nose is worth a shot. Worst case, you look a little silly. Best case, you breathe a little easier.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.