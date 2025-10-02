Why do tennis players wear nasal strips? Here's how they really help

Tennis is brutal on the lungs. Rallies can last forever, and if you’re grinding through hot, sticky air at the US Open or thin air in Madrid, breathing feels like a sport of its own. A nasal strip is the kind of low-tech fix athletes love. They are easy, legal, and maybe even helpful if your nose tends to clog under pressure.

Studies confirm strips open nasal passages. But in terms of raw athletic performance? Not much changes. You’re not magically sucking in Federer-level oxygen. The big benefit is comfort. If you’re congested, those few millimeters of extra space can feel huge. And honestly, the placebo effect is half the game. If you think you’re breathing easier, you probably are—at least enough to matter.