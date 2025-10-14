Halloween 2025: Did you know there’s psychology at play behind candy hoarding?

Remember the flashback scene from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory where Wonka thinks about the time his father forbade him from having candies; and yet he became one of the greatest candy makers and sellers, displaying candy hoarding as an act of repulsion of sorts. Let’s make it simpler, the more someone stops you from doing something, the more interest you find in knowing about it and pursuing it. That’s basic human nature and psychology. Putting it to use, is the psychology behind what may seem to be the ‘fun’ act of candy hoarding during Halloween?
To define candy hoarding in simple terms, it is the act of collecting excessive candies and storing them for later consumption. It may seem like something natural fuelled by a sugar-rush among children, but it actually hides several psychological principles underneath.
Triggered by scarcity
Since candies are given with much freedom during Halloween, one might think it’s best to get their hands on as many as possible till they are getting. Else, on regular days, there is scarcity of access to so many different kinds of candies and chocolates together. Moreover, since ones doesn’t know when next they can see so many sweets together, they think it’s best to gather as much as they can at one go and consume it slowly for quite some time.
Sense of control
Often youngsters don’t have the control over what they are consuming since it is determined by their parents. But when candies are given to them during Halloween, it makes them inhabit a sense of ownership towards those candies. It’s that rare opportunity to actually own those candies which were directly given to them without parental intervention.
Social status
Unknown to many, but the idea of social status and social positioning actually stems out from little things like candy hoarding. Since children go out together to collect candies, the idea of either ‘equal amount of candies in every kid’s cauldron’ or ‘I should have same number of candies if not more’ germinates from there. Moreover, children often compare, albeit in innocence, what they have collected after their candy hoarding spree. This can sometimes make those who have collected less, feel left out or even defeated, if they perceive this carefree stance as a competition more than just a fun activity.
Secret stash
Since, one gets too many candies and chocolates during Halloween; many times they are confiscated by the parents. This sometimes leads to candy hoarding in secret places so that parents don’t find out and they can still enjoy every bit of the wonderful sugar-filled flavours.
Dopamine plunge
Eating candy creates a dopamine rush in the body making one inspired, motivated and energised to do something. One might be so encapsulated with this trigger that they would likely want to experience it more often and hence start candy hoarding.
Candy as collectibles
Sometimes, candies are seen as just another collectible. For instance, one might try to collect all the flavours of a type of candy or chocolate and even engage in exchanging or trading them with other children.
