Halloween 2025: Did you know there’s psychology at play behind candy hoarding?

To define candy hoarding in simple terms, it is the act of collecting excessive candies and storing them for later consumption. It may seem like something natural fuelled by a sugar-rush among children, but it actually hides several psychological principles underneath.

Triggered by scarcity

Since candies are given with much freedom during Halloween, one might think it’s best to get their hands on as many as possible till they are getting. Else, on regular days, there is scarcity of access to so many different kinds of candies and chocolates together. Moreover, since ones doesn’t know when next they can see so many sweets together, they think it’s best to gather as much as they can at one go and consume it slowly for quite some time.

Sense of control

Often youngsters don’t have the control over what they are consuming since it is determined by their parents. But when candies are given to them during Halloween, it makes them inhabit a sense of ownership towards those candies. It’s that rare opportunity to actually own those candies which were directly given to them without parental intervention.