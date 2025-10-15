China’s Three Gorges Dam literally tilted the Earth, says NASA

But the symbolism? That’s loud. We built something so heavy it made the planet blink. We’ve been told our actions affect the world, but this is next-level literal. Somewhere between industrial ambition, national pride, and ecological hubris, we’ve managed to give Earth a microscopic limp.

Of course, the usual suspects—the melting poles, shifting tectonic plates, and ocean currents—do this sort of thing all the time. The dam’s effect is peanuts in comparison. Still, there’s something almost poetic about a man-made project nudging the planet’s axis. It’s like Earth rolling its eyes at our overconfidence.

Maybe it’s time we admit that our so-called “progress” keeps leaving cosmic fingerprints. We’re no longer just moving markets and mountains; we’re moving the planet—centimetre by centimetre, microsecond by microsecond. So next time someone tells you humans can’t change the world, tell them we already did. We just made the day a little longer. Literally, and maybe metaphorically too.