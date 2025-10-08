The mystery of the white-bodied aeroplanes

Aeroplanes are usually painted white for several reasons, including safety and economic. Here’s a breakdown of these reasons.

Cooling tactics

The colour white helps in reflecting the sun’s rays and heat more than any other colour. Since planes fly above the ground and closer to the sun, the chances of the rays heating it are way higher than what penetrates the Earth’s atmosphere and reaches humans. Thus, painting it white helps in reflecting this heat and keeping the airbus cooler, for if the plane heats up, the consequences can be disastrous midair.

Visibility

With a white body, aeroplanes are also easy to spot through radar and by naked eye in open skies. Moreover, white bodies also make it easier for pilots to locate other planes mid-air and avoid any kind of collision.