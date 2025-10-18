Diwali 2025: How much cleaner are green crackers really?

Then there’s the noise factor. Green crackers promise to stay below 125 decibels, which means dogs, toddlers, and our sleep-deprived selves will be able to survive the night with our sanity intact. The science backs it, and the certification stamps are all in place. On paper, this sounds like progress.

But here’s the inconvenient truth — they’re not miracle pops. Even the “eco” versions still emit smoke, particulate matter, and heavy metals. And when millions of people light them at once, “40% less” pollution still translates to a toxic haze. Add in winter’s stubborn air inversion and the farm fires from Punjab, and you’ve basically got a smog smoothie.

So yes, green crackers are better than the old-school lung assassins. But calling them “green” is generous — they’re more like “light olive.” Until we collectively swap the boom for the glow — diyas, lasers, music, anything that doesn’t burn — the air after Diwali will keep tasting like regret. After all, the festival of light was never supposed to be a festival of fine dust.