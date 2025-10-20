Future King William to ban Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson from royal life

Once William assumes the throne, Andrew will allegedly be forbidden from attending his coronation ceremony, most state events and even private family events. Additionally, Andrew's former wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, also faces being banned from royal events because of her own scandalous connections. Their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, however, would still be allowed at family and official functions.

The row deepened after news that Andrew reportedly asked a police protection officer to dig up scandal about his accuser Virginia Giuffre in 2011, just before a celebrated photograph of them was published. Leaked emails indicate Andrew queried the officer to look into Giuffre's past and claimed she had a criminal record, which her family disproves. The Metropolitan Police is now probing these allegations.

Though King Charles permitted Andrew to visit him at his 2023 coronation, William is being stricter. Andrew has since relinquished his Garter knighthood, further degrading his royal status. The gesture by the future king indicates a strong desire to distance the monarchy from the current scandal, which Andrew is still protesting, insisting he never met Giuffre even though he paid her to settle a civil sexual assault case in 2022. Virginia Giuffre, who took her own life in April, claimed that she had been made to have sex with the prince three times.