Shrekking 101: Why this viral dating term isn’t a fairytale ending

Shrekking is all about “dating someone you consider well below your own standards.” The theory? If you’re the Fiona in the castle and your partner’s the swamp creature, you’ll always hold the power. Less heartbreak, more smug satisfaction. Sounds safe, right? Well, grab your onion because it gets messier now. Apparently, there is a plot twist now. If Shrekking is dating down, then 'getting shrekked' is when that master plan blows up in your face. Imagine you're thinking yourself to be untouchable but BOOM you end up getting dumped. That also by the person who you thought was lucky to have YOU. Ouch. Even Donkey would say, “That’s rough, buddy.”

But here's the actual tea for you: “Can love or partnership really be found if you’re playing mind games? Is it even a healthy approach to dating?” Well, spoiler: probably not. Demeaning relationships to only looks, bank balances, and who is the 'upgrade' makes love less happily ever after. It's more like a bad reality show.