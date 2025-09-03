Shrekking 101: Why this viral dating term isn’t a fairytale ending

When the cartoon character Shrek first appeared onto our screens in 2001, we laughed and cried. Some even learned how true love isn't only about looks but the layers beneath it. Now suddenly the green ogre has slipped into the dating dictionary. Enter: Shrekking, the trend that’s making Gen Z wonder if love really is blind or just painfully insecure.
Shrekking is all about “dating someone you consider well below your own standards.” The theory? If you’re the Fiona in the castle and your partner’s the swamp creature, you’ll always hold the power. Less heartbreak, more smug satisfaction. Sounds safe, right? Well, grab your onion because it gets messier now. Apparently, there is a plot twist now. If Shrekking is dating down, then 'getting shrekked' is when that master plan blows up in your face. Imagine you're thinking yourself to be untouchable but BOOM you end up getting dumped. That also by the person who you thought was lucky to have YOU. Ouch. Even Donkey would say, “That’s rough, buddy.”
But here's the actual tea for you: “Can love or partnership really be found if you’re playing mind games? Is it even a healthy approach to dating?” Well, spoiler: probably not. Demeaning relationships to only looks, bank balances, and who is the 'upgrade' makes love less happily ever after. It's more like a bad reality show.
At its very core, this arises a lot of insecurities. Your relationship should extend beyond your partner’s appearance or financial capacity. Ditch dating trends that may make your partner feel inferior and hit their self-esteem to bottom. As no one likes being treated as a swamp-side rebound. Sure, the name might give Shrek fans a good laugh but before you go for this trend ponder on yourself- 'do you really want to date with one foot in the swamp of superiority?' We would highly suggest that you think twice before ‘shrekking.’ Because in the end, true love isn’t about pointers, it’s about layers and what more the person carries within him/her.