Queens of Chennai soirée lights up the city in style

An evening of style, music, and luxury marked this elegant celebration in the heart of the city
Neha
It was a night to remember as Queens of Chennai lit up the Ramada by Wyndham Chennai Egmore with glamour, music, and sophistication. The elegant soirée, curated by General Manager S. Asif Ali Naqvi, drew the city’s style set, including socialites, influencers and fashion enthusiasts. Guests sipped on signature cocktails, mingled in chic company, and enjoyed an ambience that blended luxury with vibrant energy. With its perfect mix of elegance, entertainment, and exclusivity, the event truly set a new benchmark for soirées in the city.

Kaaviya Gowtham
Jeeve Maha
Amisha
Pallavi
Shikha
Shreshta
Abdul Rafi Rawoo

