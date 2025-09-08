An evening where glamour met star power in unforgettable style

The city witnessed an opulent celebration as the 5th edition of Fab Awards in Grand Chola brought together cinema royalty, style icons, and industry leaders for a night of unmatched glamour. From music maestro D Imman to actor Yashika Aannand, the star-studded soirée was a dazzling display of fashion and charisma. Guests turned heads in chic ensembles, enjoyed curated experiences, and revelled in an ambience that exuded sophistication. With glitz, glamour, and unforgettable moments, the evening was a true testament to Chennai’s love for high-profile celebrations.