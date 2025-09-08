Chennai’s festive season kicks off with fashion, art, and glamour

As the festive season approaches, Chennai shops till it drops. There’s a certain electricity in the Chennai air this time of year — a heady mix of anticipation, humidity, and the unmistakable rustle of shopping bags. With the festive season just around the corner, the city has officially entered its favourite mode: shop, sip, and socialise. From sprawling exhibitions in five-star ballrooms to curated pop-ups tucked into cosy cafes, it feels like every corner of Chennai is hosting a showcase. For many, this isn’t just retail therapy — it’s a perfectly acceptable excuse to skip work early, to dress up on a weekday afternoon, to claim they’re “just browsing” while leaving with three bags and a box of sweet treats.
Making its Chennai debut this festive season, Luxette brought a refreshing twist to the city’s shopping scene. Founded by Afrah Musvee, Anisha Vaibhav Narang, and Heena Poonawala, the pop-up stood out not just for its well-curated aesthetic, but also for the designers it introduced, many of whom were showing in the city for the very first time. From contemporary occasion wear to statement accessories, they offered a mix that felt both elevated and exciting. The Folly saw a steady stream of well-dressed shoppers and style enthusiasts through the day.
Next on the list was Vimonisha, presenting Neha Roongta Fine Jewellery at Hyatt Regency. The designer spoke about her love for colour — think rubies, emeralds, and yellow diamonds, all brought together in settings that felt both contemporary and timeless. In a way, it reflected her roots: a dialogue between Hong Kong’s cosmopolitan edge and India’s rich heritage.
This season, the historic Cholamandalam Artists’ Village, a hotspot for contemporary Indian art since 1966, hosted a unique event under its iconic banyan tree. Guests got to experience stone like never before, through all their senses — seeing, touching, hearing, and even tasting. Four master artisans from Mahabalipuram showed off their skills live, carving stone right in front of everyone and mixing old-school craft with a modern twist.
The art appreciation continued at Lalit Kala Akademi with Chennai hosting a collaborative exhibition, as five of India’s most influential galleries — Chemould Prescott Road, Vadehra Art Gallery, Chatterjee & Lal, Experimenter, and Ashvita’s — joined forces to present Contemporary Now. Featuring thirty-seven of the country’s most compelling artists, the ongoing exhibition brings together painting, sculpture, textiles, and installation, engaging with themes of identity, ecology, politics, tradition, and storytelling.
Closing the week was the South Zone finals for the P&I Miss India 2025. Tania from Hyderabad was crowned the winner and will represent the South, along with runners-up Dr. Roja and Jasmine at the finals in Goa. The show was choreographed by veteran Sunil Menon and directed by Namitha Marimuthu.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.