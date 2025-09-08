Chennai’s festive season kicks off with fashion, art, and glamour

As the festive season approaches, Chennai shops till it drops. There’s a certain electricity in the Chennai air this time of year — a heady mix of anticipation, humidity, and the unmistakable rustle of shopping bags. With the festive season just around the corner, the city has officially entered its favourite mode: shop, sip, and socialise. From sprawling exhibitions in five-star ballrooms to curated pop-ups tucked into cosy cafes, it feels like every corner of Chennai is hosting a showcase. For many, this isn’t just retail therapy — it’s a perfectly acceptable excuse to skip work early, to dress up on a weekday afternoon, to claim they’re “just browsing” while leaving with three bags and a box of sweet treats.

Chennai kicks off festive season in style and splendour

Making its Chennai debut this festive season, Luxette brought a refreshing twist to the city’s shopping scene. Founded by Afrah Musvee, Anisha Vaibhav Narang, and Heena Poonawala, the pop-up stood out not just for its well-curated aesthetic, but also for the designers it introduced, many of whom were showing in the city for the very first time. From contemporary occasion wear to statement accessories, they offered a mix that felt both elevated and exciting. The Folly saw a steady stream of well-dressed shoppers and style enthusiasts through the day.