Sparkle, style, and star power light up Chennai’s social calendar

It was all about the sparkle this past weekend as Chennai’s swish set turned their attention to fine craftsmanship and statement pieces, proving once again that jewellery isn’t just an accessory, it’s the whole story. Leading the charge was Sajjante’s prêt collection, a fresh take on everyday luxury that blended bold design with effortless wearability.

A week of glamour, glitter and good vibes across Chennai

Held at the chic Pullman Hotel on Anna Salai, the launch was all about effortless luxury. Gorgeous lighting, a thoughtfully curated space, and seriously good nibbles made it feel more like an intimate gallery preview than a jewellery launch—with just the right amount of extra.