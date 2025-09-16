Sparkle, style, and star power light up Chennai’s social calendar

It was all about the sparkle this past weekend as Chennai’s swish set turned their attention to fine craftsmanship and statement pieces, proving once again that jewellery isn’t just an accessory, it’s the whole story. Leading the charge was Sajjante’s prêt collection, a fresh take on everyday luxury that blended bold design with effortless wearability.
Held at the chic Pullman Hotel on Anna Salai, the launch was all about effortless luxury. Gorgeous lighting, a thoughtfully curated space, and seriously good nibbles made it feel more like an intimate gallery preview than a jewellery launch—with just the right amount of extra.
The sparkle didn’t stop there. Tifara, in collaboration with The Good Deeds Club, invited a select group to an evening with Farah Khan, the trailblazer of fine jewellery. Along with her collection, guests were treated to a fireside chat covering Farah’s journey in the jewellery world, what drives her designs, and where she finds inspiration—a behind-the-scenes look, so to speak. They also got up close with her latest collection: chandelier earrings, bold cocktail rings, and cool multi-finger designs—all with a vibe that’s both fierce and feminine. “Very Farah,” one of the guests rightly said.
Another fun event last week was the Funky Fish party at Sage and Lavender, where the fashionistas gathered to take a break from shopping and enjoy an afternoon of ‘glam, grub and good vibes’. With everyone following the all-white dress code and the familiar venue wearing a completely new look, it was picture-perfect wherever you looked. Beautifully plated food and fun corners added to the magic, along with insights from the Glow Clinic on festive skincare.
Later in the week, Shruti Haasan officially launched three exciting new smartphones from Oppo. Beyond unveiling the phones, she mingled with fans, struck a few memorable poses, and shared how much she enjoyed being back in her hometown, Chennai.
Meanwhile, the culinary world turned its focus to the upcoming 7th edition of the SICA Culinary Olympiad and Exhibition 2025 at the Chennai Trade Centre. Padma Shri Chef Damodaran, along with SICA office bearers and industry leaders, was present at the curtain-raiser.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.