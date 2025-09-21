Food delivery apps pause services in Assam to mourn the death of Zubeen Garg

The state of Assam came together to mourn the passing of Northeastern singer Zubeen Garg, who has left a rich legacy, singing in over 40 languages and dialects in his lifetime. Even major food delivery services like Swiggy, Zomato and Blinkit temporarily suspended operations as a mark of respect.

Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit halt operations as Assam pays tribute to Zubeen Garg

Assam is currently on a 3-day mourning period. Assam's CMO stated that there will be no official entertainment, ceremonial programs, and public celebrations during this time.

"In loving memory of Assam's eternal voice, Zubeen Garg. As a mark of respect, HCM Dr @himantabiswa has directed that State Mourning be declared from 20th to 22nd September 2025. During this period, all official entertainment, ceremonial programs and public celebrations will be in abeyance," read the official tweet from the government.