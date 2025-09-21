Food delivery apps pause services in Assam to mourn the death of Zubeen Garg

The state of Assam came together to mourn the passing of Northeastern singer Zubeen Garg, who has left a rich legacy, singing in over 40 languages and dialects in his lifetime. Even major food delivery services like Swiggy, Zomato and Blinkit temporarily suspended operations as a mark of respect.
Assam is currently on a 3-day mourning period. Assam's CMO stated that there will be no official entertainment, ceremonial programs, and public celebrations during this time.
"In loving memory of Assam's eternal voice, Zubeen Garg. As a mark of respect, HCM Dr @himantabiswa has directed that State Mourning be declared from 20th to 22nd September 2025. During this period, all official entertainment, ceremonial programs and public celebrations will be in abeyance," read the official tweet from the government.
"Assam Government stands in solidarity with the people in mourning beloved Zubeen. His legacy will forever resonate in our hearts. Essential service activities under Sewa Saptah will continue, while ceremonial or benefit-distribution events stand postponed," it added.
In solidarity, food delivery apps also seem to have paused their operations across the state.
Blinkit says "currently unavailable" when you open the app.
Every time you open Swiggy, you'll find a message, saying: "Sorry! Restaurants aren't accepting orders at the moment. Please check back later."
Zomato app states "Please check back in a while."
On Sunday morning, Zubeen Garg’s body began its final journey home from Guwahati airport to Kahilipara. Thousands of mourners flocked the streets for a final glimpse of their beloved artist.
Zubeen's wife Garima Saikia Garg by the ambulance’s side, the vehicle departed the airport through the VIP exit. It moved through a massive gathering, as people of all ages and backgrounds lined the route, showering flowers in an emotionally charged farewell.
