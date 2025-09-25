Navratri 2025: Have you heard of this LGBTQ-friendly garba at Vadodara's Luxmi Vilas Palace?

It matters. In a state where tradition is often guarded fiercely, here is an example of heritage not as a barricade but as an embrace. The symbolism could not be stronger: garba is a circle, with no hierarchy, no exclusion—only rhythm, energy, and devotion. By opening that circle wider, Radhikaraje has turned culture itself into activism.

This year’s theme asks participants to imagine an “ideal world for women.” Last year it was violence against women. The palace lawns, once a marker of power, are now a stage for questions that demand answers.

Garba has always been about more than dance. In Vadodara, it is now about pride, safety, and the possibility of a truly shared tradition.