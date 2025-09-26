Navaratri fashion, fierce goddesses and fresh beginnings define

Our Instagram feed is awash with colours, sparkly outfits and bright makeup, which means Navratri’s here, and with it, the excuse to go all out. From dandiya nights and golu visits to festive brunches, it’s officially fashion’s favourite time of year. It’s not just about twirling in mirror-work skirts and stacking on the bangles — everyone’s also looking for fresh ways to stand out, mixing up classics, experimenting with bold colours, and giving festive fashion their own personal twist.
Stories, style and spirituality light up this festive season beautifully
Right on cue, Ritika Arya Jain invited us to experience the new home of RENASCI – her concept-driven multi-designer store, now relocated to Khader Nawaz Khan Road. Known for her refined craftsmanship and statement pieces, she caters to a discerning, global clientele that appreciates elegance with an edge. With a loyal fan base that swears by her timeless style, the buzz was real as clients and fashion lovers poured in through the day to explore her newly launched space.
This Navratri, Mahitha Katha Lokam teamed up with Story Weavers by Usharani for a magical night of stories with TRIDEVI – A Navratri Special, held at Dakshinam in Poes Garden. The evening was all about the fierce energy of the goddesses Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswathi, brought to life through stories that mixed tradition with a fresh, feminist vibe. It was mythology, but with a modern twist — celebrating strength, wisdom and the unstoppable power of the divine feminine. Leading the show was Mahitha Ravilla — storyteller, actor and etiquette coach — who owned the stage with her signature style. She took ancient purākathas and brought them to life in a way that felt fresh, real and relatable, leaving the audience inspired, moved, and hanging on to every word.
11:11 Reserve Café & Patisserie, along with its founders Trishal C and Geeta Agarwal, hosted Dream • Wish • Manifest, a cosy gathering to welcome 2026 with intention and clarity. Held in an intimate roundtable setting, the event was all about slowing down, tuning in, and setting the tone for the year ahead. Leading the vision board session was Priyanka Aditya Baid, affirmations and manifestation coach and spiritual consultant, who guided guests through visually mapping out their 2026 dreams — from career growth and relationships to wealth creation and, unsurprisingly, fitness, which topped many of the lists. With a wild mix of dreams, to-do lists, and “should I start a podcast?” energy flying around the table, Priyanka stepped in, gently steering everyone back on track. Adding to the magic was the Ocean Rose Latte, a chilled coffee infused with spirulina — equal parts soothing and stunning — perfectly matching the dreamy mood of the evening. Because sometimes, all it takes is the right setting, a little intention, and a whole lot of good energy to start manifesting your best year yet.