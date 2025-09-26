Navaratri fashion, fierce goddesses and fresh beginnings define

Our Instagram feed is awash with colours, sparkly outfits and bright makeup, which means Navratri’s here, and with it, the excuse to go all out. From dandiya nights and golu visits to festive brunches, it’s officially fashion’s favourite time of year. It’s not just about twirling in mirror-work skirts and stacking on the bangles — everyone’s also looking for fresh ways to stand out, mixing up classics, experimenting with bold colours, and giving festive fashion their own personal twist.

Stories, style and spirituality light up this festive season beautifully

Right on cue, Ritika Arya Jain invited us to experience the new home of RENASCI – her concept-driven multi-designer store, now relocated to Khader Nawaz Khan Road. Known for her refined craftsmanship and statement pieces, she caters to a discerning, global clientele that appreciates elegance with an edge. With a loyal fan base that swears by her timeless style, the buzz was real as clients and fashion lovers poured in through the day to explore her newly launched space.