These 5 people could be slowing you down, says Ankur Warikoo

In today's fast moving world, personal and professional growth is something which is not justifies by skills but also with the company you hang out with. Surrounding yourself with the right kind of people will multiply your progress. Whereas certain behavior pattern in others can pull you down. Entrepreneur, author, and content creator Ankur Warikoo recently broke down some pointers on LinkedIn, identifying five types of individuals whose presence can limit growth and affect motivation.
First, is the energy drainer. Ankur described these types of people as someone who can leave you feeling uneasy and tense. Interaction with these individuals can be mentally and emotionally exhausting. And it can lead to sapping focus and enthusiasm. Over time, frequent exposure to these kinds of people can heavily negatively affect your growth and well-being.
Second, is the pessimist. Pessimists tend to generally on problems rather than solutions. According to Ankur, these individuals often undermine ideas and dreams by emphasising obstacles, which can make pursuing goals more challenging. Their constant negativity and bickering can discourage you and prevent you from taking leading to loss of confidence.
Third, the criticiser. These types of people will rarely encourage you or cheer you. Instead, they will scrutinise you, discourage you, question your actions, and highlight mistake. This will leave the other person questioning himself. Ankur emphasises that this kind of feedback, when unconstructive, can erode self-belief and slow progress significantly.
Fourth, are the manipulator. These kinds of people often look helpful from surface level but they have their inner motive underlying. He pointed out that they maintain control by influencing you subtly, which can interfere with your growth. Recognising these kinds of people early can save you from setbacks.
Fifth and last, are the victim. Finally, the entrepreneur describes the victim mindset where people blame the external factor for their misfortune. There conversations tend to revolve around excuses or complaints rather than any solutions. This can create a negative impact on the other person and hinder accountability.
The final takeaway? Growth isn't something about what you do or how you do, it's also about who you choose to keep company with. Therefore, always choose you people wisely.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.