These 5 people could be slowing you down, says Ankur Warikoo

First, is the energy drainer. Ankur described these types of people as someone who can leave you feeling uneasy and tense. Interaction with these individuals can be mentally and emotionally exhausting. And it can lead to sapping focus and enthusiasm. Over time, frequent exposure to these kinds of people can heavily negatively affect your growth and well-being.

Second, is the pessimist. Pessimists tend to generally on problems rather than solutions. According to Ankur, these individuals often undermine ideas and dreams by emphasising obstacles, which can make pursuing goals more challenging. Their constant negativity and bickering can discourage you and prevent you from taking leading to loss of confidence.

Third, the criticiser. These types of people will rarely encourage you or cheer you. Instead, they will scrutinise you, discourage you, question your actions, and highlight mistake. This will leave the other person questioning himself. Ankur emphasises that this kind of feedback, when unconstructive, can erode self-belief and slow progress significantly.