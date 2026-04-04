Paloma about town: From rock anthems to beauty soirées, a week of highs

Looks like it was a week of fabulous performances. At Rajalakshmi Engineering College, RECHARGE 2026 felt less like a college cultural and more like a full-blown phenomenon. With over 18,000 students turning up, Day 1 made history, especially when AR Rahman took the stage, marking a rare and unforgettable campus performance. Backed by powerhouse voices like Shweta Mohan and Haricharan, it was a night to remember. And with Day 2 bringing Prabhu Deva into the mix, RECHARGE really raised the bar. The evening also included performances by Saanvee Meghana, Nikki Galrani, Sayyeshaa, Shriya Saran, Anukeerthy Vyas, Samyuktha Shan, and Yashika Aannand. In a unique highlight, faculty members of the college joined Prabhu Deva for a special dance performance, alongside the college dance team Rugged, students personally trained by him over the past month.

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