Paloma about town: From rock anthems to beauty soirées, a week of highs

Some weekends arrive quietly— others announce themselves with the unmistakable promise of a Def Leppard chorus waiting at the end. The weekend built itself around the concert, anticipation humming for days, with a huge crowd of people from Chennai making a trip to Bengaluru. I was in peak fangirl mode. I even made a custom T-shirt (only to find myself joyfully absorbed into a sea of band merch). The crowd spanned generations, all of us leaning into shared nostalgia. We sang every familiar chorus, including my all-time favourite—Two Steps Behind.
Meanwhile, back in Chennai, to mark its first anniversary, Bodycraft Salon Spa & Clinic hosted a beauty soirée that felt equal parts indulgent and intimate. Picture women bonding over matcha while moving between blow-dries, foot spas, vitamin C peels, and nail services, the room humming with easy conversation and curiosity. As the evening unfolded, guests gathered upstairs for wine, laughter, and a fun beauty quiz, with treats from L’Oréal and Kérastase adding to the excitement. Safe to say, we came for the glow-up but stayed for the vibes, and left feeling like ‘that girl’.
Looks like it was a week of fabulous performances. At Rajalakshmi Engineering College, RECHARGE 2026 felt less like a college cultural and more like a full-blown phenomenon. With over 18,000 students turning up, Day 1 made history, especially when AR Rahman took the stage, marking a rare and unforgettable campus performance. Backed by powerhouse voices like Shweta Mohan and Haricharan, it was a night to remember. And with Day 2 bringing Prabhu Deva into the mix, RECHARGE really raised the bar. The evening also included performances by Saanvee Meghana, Nikki Galrani, Sayyeshaa, Shriya Saran, Anukeerthy Vyas, Samyuktha Shan, and Yashika Aannand. In a unique highlight, faculty members of the college joined Prabhu Deva for a special dance performance, alongside the college dance team Rugged, students personally trained by him over the past month.
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