8 tips to commute safely on a rainy day

While it is indeed true that we romanticise a rainy day, there are equal pitfalls when the clouds start arriving. The smell of petrichor, the wind whooshing on the windows and doors, the raindrops creating little droplets on the surfaces and the tip-top falling of one stream of rainwater from the verandah, often takes you to a nostalgic mood. But what happens when you are outdoors and get caught in the middle of heavy rain? The same you start finding ways to get out of the damp situation and even have a word or two to say against the rains. Here are a few tips to commute safely during a rainy day.
Whether you leave home on a rainy day, or rain befalls your fate while already outside, here’s what you can do for commuting safely.
Check the Rain App: Applications may not be a 100% accurate but they still give you a fair idea of how the weather might look like ahead. You can either check the application and plan your commute; or if you are already outside when the rain pours, take shelter in a café or under a dry place and see how the weather will take course for the rest of the day to plan it better.
Consider double time for reaching destination: During rains, traffic slows down. Thus, no matter which kind of vehicle you choose, you will take more time to reach your end destination, than usual. Thus, always keep extra time in hand. This is especially for those working in MNC’s and corporate institution who need to punch their hours timely. They need to leave home earlier than usual to be able to reach on time.
Get your walking gear ready: If the distance between your home and the destination is short and you prefer to walk, then having an umbrella and water-proof boots are a must. Moreover, try and avoid stepping over water puddles or going over water-logged areas. Try not to wear new clothes and instances of a speeding car leaving you rainwashed or mudwashed are very common.
Bike it right: Ideally avoid riding the bike as it tends to skid over wet surfaces. But if you must, then use lights, mudguards and break earlier than usual. Also, while riding wear a poncho so that you can safeguard yourself against the rain.
Drive consciously: Drive slowly and turn the headlights on even during the day, since visibility is affected during the rains. Don’t break suddenly and try to avoid areas which are very water-logged.
Public commuting tips: The availability of app cabs becomes difficult due to surcharge, regular taxis often resort to refusal, buses become damp, smelly and overcrowded, autos are rare to find and metro becomes the main mode of transport for many, making it overcrowded. Moreover, delays are certain. Also, pre-book your tickets wherever you can through applications and carry extra cash.
Outdoor Safety: Stay away from open drains, extremely narrow and water-logged lanes, tall trees, electric poles, don’t venture out during heavy lightning, and always look where you step as rainwater also brings fish, snakes and insects along with it.
Rainy-day kit: For rainy day emergencies, especially in your workplace always keep a towel, slipper and extra set of clothes. Carry with you an umbrella or a raincoat, sanitiser, and waterproof pouches for safely carrying your electronics.
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