8 tips to commute safely on a rainy day

Whether you leave home on a rainy day, or rain befalls your fate while already outside, here’s what you can do for commuting safely.

Check the Rain App: Applications may not be a 100% accurate but they still give you a fair idea of how the weather might look like ahead. You can either check the application and plan your commute; or if you are already outside when the rain pours, take shelter in a café or under a dry place and see how the weather will take course for the rest of the day to plan it better.

Consider double time for reaching destination: During rains, traffic slows down. Thus, no matter which kind of vehicle you choose, you will take more time to reach your end destination, than usual. Thus, always keep extra time in hand. This is especially for those working in MNC’s and corporate institution who need to punch their hours timely. They need to leave home earlier than usual to be able to reach on time.

Get your walking gear ready: If the distance between your home and the destination is short and you prefer to walk, then having an umbrella and water-proof boots are a must. Moreover, try and avoid stepping over water puddles or going over water-logged areas. Try not to wear new clothes and instances of a speeding car leaving you rainwashed or mudwashed are very common.