8 ways to steal a bargain deal in Indian markets

Next time you venture out into any Indian market, here are a few tricks that you should try out to land yourself the best deals.

Be polite: Being aggressive doesn’t help in these situations. You have to be very sift, polite and talk sensitively. Moreover, start addressing the vendor as elder brother or sister / uncle / aunt to build familiarity. This helps to get yourself in their good books and they mostly offer you a better price than they initially quoted.

Request them a lower price: Once you hear the initial price, do a quick mental calculation and counter them with a price that is 30-40% lower than what they stated. For instance, if the original price is quoted at Rs 1000, start with Rs 750. Going unnecessarily low, may be a put off and completely stop the conversation.

Maintain calm posture: Always have a sense of inquiry while checking out the object. Your face should be neutral. Upon hearing the initial quote, if you find it cheaper, keep it to yourself. Try to lessen it by a few more rupees.