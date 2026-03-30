Hosting a house party? Here are 6 games that act as icebreakers among your guests

Long before you started seeing celebrities play these games on social media, they were the life of any house parties. Come summer and the unwantedness of venturing out in the scorching sun to meet friends and family, often results in throwing house parties. And the best thing about these house parties is the presence of people who are known to the host but maybe not to each other. Thus to break the ice, hosts can organise simple, yet effective games.
The best part of having simple house games is that they don’t add to your pockets. All your need is your communication and signaling skills and a little bit of opening up about yourself. Here’s what you can engage your guests with, when they come to your house parties.
Dumb Charade: One of the OG games in any get-together dumb charades have been played for eternity. Whether it is guessing the name of a film or a song or any objects, some basic signaling rules to indicate language or number of words are all you need. Divide the number of people into groups of two. Either keep a bowl of chits from where one candidate from each team can pick up what they have to make their team-mates guess; or let the opposing team set the challenge for the candidate who has been chosen to signal. If the team gets it correct, they get a point.
Whisper Challenge: Adding a comic twist to the party is a whispering challenge. Traditionally, it is played with all the guests seated beside one another. The host starts off with a slightly longish sentence which is then passed on to the last in the line through whispering in the ear only. It is sometimes quite comical to hear what the original statement was and what it actually turned to in the course of the whispering.
Musical Whisper: This is a fairly new improvisation on the whisper challenge and can be played in two ways. The first way is to form groups of two where one has to guess a word and the second has to say it loud. The only difference here is the candidate guessing the word will have a blaring headphone in their head, making it sometimes impossible to guess the correct word. The second way to play this game is in a team. Make 3-4 persons line up beside each other and all of them will be wearing headphones. The host gives a statement which is then passed on to the end of the line through whispers and actions.
Memory Game: Make all your guests sit together and let them choose a common category – Name, Celebrity, Animals, Objects, Colours etc. The one who starts the game says word A and the subsequent players repeat the previous word/words and keep on adding new words to it. The one who fumbles the order or forgets a word is considered to be out of the game.
Never Have I Ever: Make random cue cards for this game. They can range from ‘ been a bathroom singer’ to ‘ skipping a traffic signal’. You can make the cues wilder or spicier depending on the mood of the party. Each player picks up a cue card and chooses if they have done it in their life or not.
Truth and Lie: Move beyond the regular Truth and Dare game and turn the tables. Here, the players tell you one truth and one lie about themselves and you will have to guess which is which. This is a great way of getting to know people closely.
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