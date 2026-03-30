Hosting a house party? Here are 6 games that act as icebreakers among your guests

The best part of having simple house games is that they don’t add to your pockets. All your need is your communication and signaling skills and a little bit of opening up about yourself. Here’s what you can engage your guests with, when they come to your house parties.

Dumb Charade: One of the OG games in any get-together dumb charades have been played for eternity. Whether it is guessing the name of a film or a song or any objects, some basic signaling rules to indicate language or number of words are all you need. Divide the number of people into groups of two. Either keep a bowl of chits from where one candidate from each team can pick up what they have to make their team-mates guess; or let the opposing team set the challenge for the candidate who has been chosen to signal. If the team gets it correct, they get a point.

Whisper Challenge: Adding a comic twist to the party is a whispering challenge. Traditionally, it is played with all the guests seated beside one another. The host starts off with a slightly longish sentence which is then passed on to the last in the line through whispering in the ear only. It is sometimes quite comical to hear what the original statement was and what it actually turned to in the course of the whispering.

Musical Whisper: This is a fairly new improvisation on the whisper challenge and can be played in two ways. The first way is to form groups of two where one has to guess a word and the second has to say it loud. The only difference here is the candidate guessing the word will have a blaring headphone in their head, making it sometimes impossible to guess the correct word. The second way to play this game is in a team. Make 3-4 persons line up beside each other and all of them will be wearing headphones. The host gives a statement which is then passed on to the end of the line through whispers and actions.