Giant breathing dachshund Sunshine at Haus Nowhere becomes a viral spectacle

Installed inside Haus Nowhere in South Korea, a sculpture called Sunshine has become a viral object. It is an enormous dachshund, stretched to improbable scale, lying on it's belly and looks like it's taking a nap. But then you notice the faint, rhythmic rise and fall of its torso. The dachshund appears to be breathing.

Hyperreal dachshund sculpture in Seoul draws attention

Haus Nowhere is no ordinary gallery. Conceived by Gentle Monster, the space is something between a retail experiment and a contemporary art environment. It stages immersive installations that shift over time. Sunshine the dachshund isn’t an outlier. The brand has built a reputation for turning shopping into something that is performance, where the act of looking is as curated as anything on display.

The original installation is in South Korea, inside Haus Nowhere. That’s where Sunshine first appeared in 2025 as part of Gentle Monster’s flagship experiential space. However, there is now a second version of the same dachshund installation in Thailand, specifically at IconSiam in Bangkok.