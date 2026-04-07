5 folktales from Bengal where rain is the main character

Coming from the depths of rural Bengal, these folk tales about the rain have deep symbolic meanings and a hidden lesson that nurtures the fragile man-nature relationship.

Envious Rain

In some remote parts of Bengal, there is a famous tale about the jealousy that existed between the sun and the rain. The warmth of the sun’s rays and the ease in which one can move outdoors make sunny days much wanted by the people.

This made the rains jealous, and it started pouring with full force whenever the sun shone brightest. This continued for a while until the weather became cold, damp and gloomy. That is when the rain realised that it needs the sun too. Since then, their appearances alternate. You would see the sun and the rain one after the other. On very rare occasions, can you spot the two of them together?

Free Bird

This folk tale doesn’t really talk about the bird in its literal sense but rather as a metaphor. Long ago, it was believed that there lived a shepherd boy who played the flute. The melody of his flute was so mesmerising that it rained whenever the music was heard. In this way, he moved from field to field, and it rained wherever he went.

Noticing this phenomenon, the villagers became greedy and wanted to control the rain through him for better crops. And when they did capture him, his flute stopped producing music and the rain stopped pouring. This tale is a lesson on greed and that rain is a natural phenomenon which cannot be controlled through human will.

Tales from the Sunderbans

In the southernmost boundary of Bengal lie the Sunderban mangroves. Apart from the majestic Royal Bengal Tiger, people also visit to soak in the wonderful livelihood of the villagers, most of whom are responsible for the fresh and tasty fishes that the Bengali’s consume. It is said that once the waters became rough and tumultuous wreaking havoc on the fisherfolk community. And to remedy the same, the fisherfolk started respecting Nature. This local tale is testament to the fact that if one respects Nature, it will respect you back. And if you don’t, aren’t we already suffering the consequences?