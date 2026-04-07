Tradition stands strong inside Delhi's Akharas

At 4:30 pm, the Guru Hanuman Akhara, Model Town, stirs. The akhara becomes a hive of activity as wrestlers do push-ups, lift weights, climb ropes and rehearse stance drills as they prepare for the evening. Wrestlers aged 10 to 25 take out shovels to scrape the soil. The traditional mud pit, where the fight takes place, is dug and levelled.

Looking inside Delhi's traditional akharas as modernity hits global scale wrestling

Veteran guru Charan Das, the main trainer, takes position as referee. Two wrestlers step into the pit, circling for grip and balance, then lunge forward, trying to force the other’s shoulders into the mud. “It’s not just a match,” says 22-year-old Raj Guru Singh, who has trained here for three years. “It’s everything you’ve built through months of practice, discipline and trust in your training, tested in real time.” Singh currently trains full-time at the akhara while preparing for state and national-level selection tournaments.

Rooted in the guru-shishya parampara, traditional mud-pit dangals are, however, slowly losing ground to Olympic freestyle wrestling. While dangals continue to offer local prize money from a few thousand rupees in junior bouts to over ₹1 lakh in senior dangals, mat competitions increasingly determine access to government jobs, funding and international pathways.

Amidst these changes, akharas like Guru Hanuman established in 1925, stand as living archives of a culture adapting to survive. Many akharas now supplement mud training with mat practice, send wrestlers regularly to federation tournaments, and encourage participation in national selection trials so that trainees can access institutional support and government employment opportunities.