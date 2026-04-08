Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple decorated with 51L flowers for mogra festival

As Mogra Mahotsav is ongoing at the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple, devotees gathered to witness the stunning floral decoration, where the Lord Ganesha idol is adorned with over 51 lakh fragrant flowers. The temple, filled with the soothing scent of mogra (jasmine) and other blooms, created a calm and devotional atmosphere. The beautifully decorated idol of Lord Ganesha left devotees mesmerised, with many visitors stopping by to experience the unique celebration.
The Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple premises, including the sanctum and main hall, were decorated beautifully with different kinds of fragrant flowers like jasmine, lilies, marigolds, hibiscus, roses and champa. The floral arrangement created a divine atmosphere, with the idol appearing as if it were being offered a grand floral tribute.
A large number of devotees gathered at the temple to witness the special decoration and have a look at the serene and colourful sight. Many visitors were seen capturing the moment on their mobile phones too.
The deity of Lord Ganesha was incepted by a halwai or sweetmeat maker Dagdusheth and his wife Lakshmibai years back, when they lost their only son to the plague epidemic. Then after, every year, the Ganpati festival was celebrated with deep faith and enthusiasm, not only by Dagdusheth’s family but the entire neighborhood. Tatyasaheb Godse, then in his early youth, was a zestful participant in the celebrations. In later years, when Lokmanya Tilak made Ganpati festival a public celebration to bring people together for the freedom struggle, Dagdusheth Ganpati became the most respected and popular idol in Pune.
In 1952, the responsibility of organising the festival at Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple officially fell upon Tatyasaheb and his group of friends. Under Tatyasaheb’s able guidance and leadership, his associates like Mamasaheb Rasane, Adv. Shankarrao Suryavanshi and K. D. Rasane planned and executed the festival with meticulous planning and professionalism, and since then, there was no looking back for them. As generous donors and devotees contributed towards the temple fund, Tatyasaheb and his friends thought what better way to worship the Lord than to serve our own fellow beings.
The Dagdusheth Ganpati idol in Pune is special for many reasons. The idol is immensely grand, standing 7.5 feet tall and 4 feet wide, adorned with nearly 40 kg of gold and priceless jewellery. Known as a icchapurti (wish-fulfilling) deity, it is famously permanent unlike others. It is never immersed.