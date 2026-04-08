Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple decorated with 51L flowers for mogra festival

In 1952, the responsibility of organising the festival at Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple officially fell upon Tatyasaheb and his group of friends. Under Tatyasaheb’s able guidance and leadership, his associates like Mamasaheb Rasane, Adv. Shankarrao Suryavanshi and K. D. Rasane planned and executed the festival with meticulous planning and professionalism, and since then, there was no looking back for them. As generous donors and devotees contributed towards the temple fund, Tatyasaheb and his friends thought what better way to worship the Lord than to serve our own fellow beings.

The Dagdusheth Ganpati idol in Pune is special for many reasons. The idol is immensely grand, standing 7.5 feet tall and 4 feet wide, adorned with nearly 40 kg of gold and priceless jewellery. Known as a icchapurti (wish-fulfilling) deity, it is famously permanent unlike others. It is never immersed.