Paloma about town: Retail rush and fitness highs

Spring in Chennai arrives less like a season and more like a rumour—brief, half-believed, and quickly overtaken by heat. Still, for a few fleeting days, timelines bloom with pink “cherry blossoms,” softening the city’s harsh edges. Step outside, though, and the illusion dissolves. Conversations snap back to default: how hot it is, how much hotter it’ll get, and whether rain is just wishful thinking.

Chennai shops, sweats, repeats

And while the heat might have been the main character, the mood was unmistakably retail. First up was The Bear House’s second Chennai store at Phoenix Marketcity. What could have been a routine launch quickly escalated into a full-blown crowd-puller, with long queues and more than a few people lingering just to see what the fuss was about. The arrival of Mutharasan Siddharthan, aka VJ Siddhu, only amplified the frenzy, drawing fans and selfies, post which the store was officially opened.