Here's why this Canadian hill was named after a Bengali geologist, Sharat Kumar Roy!

While this island remains a largely untouched Arctic adventure destination, shaped by sheer coastal cliffs, glacier-carved fjords, and remote headlands that define its dramatic landscape, within this vast terrain, far beyond the usual routes, surrounded by wind, rock, and ice, Mount Sharat stands tall at about 1,600 feet (488 meters), situated around 5 miles west of Bay of Two Rivers, near the shores of Frobisher Bay.

But, what strikes a chord is definitely the word/name sharat, literally translating to autumn in Bengali.

So how did this hill get associated with Sharat Kumar Roy?

Sharat Kumar Roy, born in Bengal in 1897, studied in Hazaribagh and later in Calcutta, followed a strong academic path that shaped his early years. However, his life took a turn during World War I, when he served his stint in the British Indian Army., extending his journey beyond India, first to London and then to the United States, after the war.

In the US, Sharat focused deeply on geology, carried out his research, and eventually earned a PhD in Chicago, while building his work around understanding the Earth and its history.

He spent a year with the geology department of the New York State Museum in Albany before he moved on to join the geology department of the Field Museum of Natural History in 1925 as an assistant curator of geology. And that was the beginning of a stellar life.

In 1927, he joined the Rawson–MacMillan Arctic Expedition, which took him to Labrador and Baffin Island for over a year, marking his direct association with the Arctic. Notably he is also the first Indian to go on polar expeditions to North Pole.