Did you know a 19-metre octopus once ruled the ocean floor?

Octopuses are among the most intelligent creatures to inhabit the ocean floor. Masters of disguise, they can change colour, ambush prey with precision, and vanish from predators in seconds. As fascinating as these tentacled creatures are today, their ancient ancestors were far more formidable. Recent studies suggest that nearly 100 million years ago, these relatives dominated the underwater world, ruling the seas in ways we are only beginning to understand.

Giant octopus fossils discovered: Another deep dive into the history of ocean floor

The underwater world often fascinates us in the most surprising ways. We know more of the outer space than what lurks inside the deep crevices of the ocean floor. In an effort to explore the depths of the oceans, scientists and researchers actively work toward it and this time they found something truly interesting.

Reports suggest that scientists have come across giant octopus fossils that tell a story of how these creatures once ruled the underwater world during the dinosaur era. For years experts have believed that the largest ocean predators were vertebrates with backbones such as fishes and reptiles. However this recent study has discovered something astonishing. A well preserved jaw potentially reaching about 19 metres has been found, which presumably are of these giant octopuses and that makes them the largest invertebrates ever known to scientists.