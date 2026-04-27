The invisible labour crisis: A viral video shares the harsh reality of household workers in Hong Kong

When we think of Hong Kong, the image that floats in our minds are often the towering buildings and beautiful cityscapes. But hidden in the corners of the city and burdened by the way of life, are the harsh reality of domestic workers. A viral video recently revealed how these workers spend their only day off, assembling makeshift cardboard shelters in public spaces, because on Sundays, many are not permitted to remain in the homes of elites who they serve regularly.

Beneath the skyline: The invisible tale of migrant workers powering Hong Kong's elite household

Workers from around the city of Hong Kong and even from abroad like the Philippines and Indonesia, come to the main bustling streets to find employment. Many of these migrants take on roles as domestic helpers, supporting households of the city’s elites.

Now as per the law of the land, migrant workers from different nations can’t own their own homes. There’s something called the ‘live-in’ rule where the workers have to stay at their employer’s house or the place they are working at.