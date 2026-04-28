India heatwave alert 2026: Govt issues emergency warning; here's what to do to stay safe

Heatwaves are sweeping across India with relentless intensity this year, turning everyday life into a battle against soaring temperatures. Days feel heavy with constant sweat and an endless longing for rain. In the midst of this draining heat, it becomes crucial to pay close attention to our diet and daily habits. The Union Ministry has issued emergency warnings for extreme conditions and has directed for precautions across states.
As the temperature rises in the country, restlessness settles in. The Union Health Ministry has recently issued a heat wave warning, asking states across the country to prepare themselves for days of extreme heat. States have been asked to start heatwave management units at all health facilities, strengthen ambulance readiness, issue early warnings and maintain real-time reporting of heatstroke cases on the IHIP portal. All of this is being linked to a super El Nino that’s brewing and India might be among the worst hit areas.
Aside from the government initiatives, it is quite essential to take personal care. In terms of diets, it is advised to stick to lighter, smarter, and more water-rich foods. Staying hydrated should be on the top priority and keeping a tab on the water intake would help a lot. Traditional Indian options like buttermilk, coconut water, and lemon water can also help replenish salts that are lost through sweat. Fruits with high water content are your best allies, from watermelon to cucumber, take it all in.
Meals should be lighter too. The more oily, heavy-on-the-stomach foods, the more uneasy you will feel. For all the non veg lovers, keep aside the taste bud pleasures and try switching to curd rice, khichdi, and vegetable-based dishes.
And when it comes to travelling in the scorching heat, try to avoid stepping out at the peak sunny hours from noon to 2 pm. Fashion won’t help you keep healthy so don’t go layering your clothes. Wear light comfortable cotton clothes and gear up with caps, sunglasses, or umbrellas. If the walk is too long, try to find an alternative way for less prolonged exposure.
A little protection can go a long way when it comes to these situations. Another most crucial thing to do is to pay attention to signs of heat-related illnesses like dizziness, fatigue, or nausea, and act quickly if they occur.