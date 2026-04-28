India heatwave alert 2026: Govt issues emergency warning; here's what to do to stay safe

Heatwaves are sweeping across India with relentless intensity this year, turning everyday life into a battle against soaring temperatures. Days feel heavy with constant sweat and an endless longing for rain. In the midst of this draining heat, it becomes crucial to pay close attention to our diet and daily habits. The Union Ministry has issued emergency warnings for extreme conditions and has directed for precautions across states.

India braces for extreme heat: Make these lifestyle changes and you'll be good to go!

As the temperature rises in the country, restlessness settles in. The Union Health Ministry has recently issued a heat wave warning, asking states across the country to prepare themselves for days of extreme heat. States have been asked to start heatwave management units at all health facilities, strengthen ambulance readiness, issue early warnings and maintain real-time reporting of heatstroke cases on the IHIP portal. All of this is being linked to a super El Nino that’s brewing and India might be among the worst hit areas.