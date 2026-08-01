Popular Nepalese-British climber Nirmal Purja is one of the 11 people struck by an avalanche on Pakistan’s Broad Peak

Disaster struck Pakistan’s Broad Peak as the mountain was engulfed in a major avalanche. In it are struck a team of 11 climbers including the world famous Nepalese- British climber Nirmal Purja. The avalanche struck on July 30 and since then a major rescue operation has been launched to search for the 11 climbers. In fact, four bodies were recovered and some identified. However, the search is on for the rest of the climbers through trackers, drones and an experienced rescue team.

Who is Nirmal Purja?

For the unversed, Nirmal Purja or Nims as he is popularly known is a high-altitude climber/mountaineer. He has served with the United Kingdom Special Boat Service, and became famous after his mountain summit in the Himalayas which re-invented what the human body can actually do while dealing with such high temperatures and extreme conditions. Purja’s venture into serious mountaineering started only in 2012. Since then he had made some major accomplishments including climbing all 14 mountains above 8000 metres in just 6 months and 6 days, and the Seven Summits, without extra oxygen, making a world record. He is also the leader of the First winter ascent of K2 in 2021. Such was his popularity that his 2019 expedition was turned into a Netflix documentary called 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible. He has to his title the MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in 2018. Apart from his personal achievements, he is also an entrepreneur. Through Elite Exped he leads teams to major mountain peaks.